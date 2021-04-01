Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $183.65 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

