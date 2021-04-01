Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.