Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $55.41.

