Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $640,000 in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,659,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,050,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

