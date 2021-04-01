Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 51,975 Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $16,902,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $11,729,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $8,928,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCYAU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.