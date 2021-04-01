Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synopsys by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 700,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.51 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

