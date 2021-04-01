Capstone Turbine Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Turbine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

