Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CSU traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.
About Capital Senior Living
