Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CSU traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.