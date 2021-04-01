Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 178 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,850,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $651.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $764.09 and a 200-day moving average of $739.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.