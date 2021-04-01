Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,417.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Xilinx stock opened at $125.84 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

