Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,075.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $261.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

