Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

