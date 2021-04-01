Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3,160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $131.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

