Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $279.99 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,912. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

