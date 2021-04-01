Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

