Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

