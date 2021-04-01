Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $314,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 12,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

