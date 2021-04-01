Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $37.65 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2,477.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 236,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $37,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.