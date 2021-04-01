Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $29,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Target by 844.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

