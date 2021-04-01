Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $33,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,529,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Shares of ALXN opened at $152.91 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

