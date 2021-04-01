Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 95,490 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,490 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,829,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $157.48 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

