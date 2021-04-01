Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 444.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86.

Zai Lab stock opened at $133.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

