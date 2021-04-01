Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 56,509 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $84.01 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.