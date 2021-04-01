Canaccord Genuity Trims Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Target Price to $11.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.45.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

