Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF)

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of URCCF stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

