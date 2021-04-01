Canaccord Genuity Boosts Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 310

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 137.77 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.32 ($3.86). The stock has a market cap of £554.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

