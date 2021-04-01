Canaccord Genuity Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROMF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

