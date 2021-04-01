Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 81.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $13,335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

