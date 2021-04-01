Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,934,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 171,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

