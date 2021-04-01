Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSE:BURL opened at $298.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $321.86. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

