Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$28.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

