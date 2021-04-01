BTIG Research Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $66.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of PFGC opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

