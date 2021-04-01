BTIG Research Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $66.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.
Shares of PFGC opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
