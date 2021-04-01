Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

BRO stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

