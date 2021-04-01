Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

