Brokers Set Expectations for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

