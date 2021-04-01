Brokers Set Expectations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.