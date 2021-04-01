Brokers Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of WTFC opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

