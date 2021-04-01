Brokers Offer Predictions for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WBS opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

