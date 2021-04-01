Brokers Offer Predictions for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

