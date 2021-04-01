Brokers Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.