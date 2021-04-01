Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $30.67

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 3,793,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,704. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.