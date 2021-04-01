Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $18.75

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 281,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,207. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $827.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.