Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $73.60

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 63,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

