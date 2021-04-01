Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $34.86

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 2,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,722. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $39.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

