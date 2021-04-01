Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $45.47

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.47.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

