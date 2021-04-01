Brokerages Set GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT at $4.08

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

