Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Price Target at $87.20

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.31. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,471. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

