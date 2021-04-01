Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BNPQY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 324,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,527. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

