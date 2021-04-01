Brokerages Set Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) PT at $11.33

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.25 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.