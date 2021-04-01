Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.86. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock worth $2,477,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.80. 5,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,010. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

