Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

